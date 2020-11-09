New Lloyd's Syndicate Signs Three-Year Deal With UK Broker

Law360, London (November 9, 2020, 12:56 PM GMT) -- Insurer Brit said on Monday that it will collaborate with Howden Broking Group to develop its digital Lloyd's of London syndicate, which will launch next year. Brit said that it and Howden have a "shared vision for the digital future" at the 330-year-old Lloyd's market. "This partnership is just the start of a significant long-term relationship between Howden and Ki: we look forward to collaborating, growing together and driving innovation across the market," Barnaby Rugge-Price, chairman of Howden, said. The deal means that Ki — a new virtual syndicate — will provide Howden's clients with "follow capacity." Syndicates at Lloyd's are typically divided...

