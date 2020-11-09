ABN Amro Seeks To Pin £35M Cargo Loss On Broker At Trial

Law360, London (November 9, 2020, 4:47 PM GMT) -- A group of underwriters and a broker have put forward "hopeless" defenses to avoid liability for £35 million ($46 million) in losses suffered by an ABN Amro Bank NV subsidiary after a commodities deal went bust, the Dutch lender's lawyer said at trial Monday. Rebecca Sabban-Clare QC, counsel for ABN Amro, told Judge Richard Jacobs that either the underwriters or Edge Brokers London Ltd. "must be liable" to her client under a marine cargo insurance policy that the bank's subsidiary Icestar BV took out for February 2016 to February 2017. ABN Amro says the underwriters, which include Royal & Sun Alliance...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS