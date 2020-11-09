Shipper Draws Judge's Rebuke Over Doc Use In $60M Case

Law360, London (November 9, 2020, 6:31 PM GMT) -- A London judge on Monday sharply criticized lawyers for a Greek shipping company trying to enforce a $60 million judgment against a Taiwanese shipping magnate for using documents obtained in a related lawsuit without the court's permission. High Court Judge Sara Cockerill concluded that the legal team acting for Lakatamia Shipping Co. breached the rules related to "collateral use" documents, information disclosed in other proceedings. "I accept that the breach was not deliberate, it was nonetheless serious and it was a breach that should not [have] happened," the judge said. "It seems to me in the trying circumstances of attempting to...

