Illumina Says Rival Infringes DNA Sequencing IP At Trial Start

Law360, London (November 9, 2020, 9:17 PM GMT) -- An American company behind a system for rapid DNA sequencing for medical research defended its patents' validity Monday as it kicked off its London infringement trial against a Chinese rival. On Monday, a lawyer for Illumina Cambridge Ltd. urged the court to reject the attacks on the validity of the patents for a technique the company introduced in 2006 for identifying a DNA strand sequence. Known as reversible chain terminator, or RCT sequencing, the method has enabled significant scientific advances, according to Illumina. Illumina attorney Iain Purvis QC of 11 South Square urged the High Court to find that MGI Tech Co. Ltd. and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS