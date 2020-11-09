YouFit Health Clubs Hits Ch. 11 Weakened By COVID-19

Law360 (November 9, 2020, 10:36 AM EST) -- Weakened by pandemic-related business slumps, fitness center chain YouFit Health Clubs LLC and about 120 affiliates sought Chapter 11 protection in Delaware on Monday, reporting $110 million in debt and proposing a stalking horse sale led by a top lender's $75 million credit bid. The Florida-based venture was the latest of three major gym chains to opt for bankruptcy in the face of mandated closings and social distancing restrictions as the COVID-19 crisis widened. Already before U.S. bankruptcy judges in Delaware are 24 Hour Fitness and Town Sports International, the parent of New York Sports Club. According to a declaration filed...

