BHP Gets £5B Suit Over Brazilian Dam Failure Tossed

Law360, London (November 9, 2020, 5:30 PM GMT) -- An English court has thrown out a case brought by a group of more than 200,000 Brazilian individuals and companies against mining giant BHP Group PLC over the collapse of a dam, concluding on Monday that the dispute belongs in Brazil. The small town of Bento Rodrigues in Minas Gerais state, Brazil, was flooded when the dam burst, obliterating entire villages and contaminating waterways. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana) Judge Mark Turner ruled in favor of BHP's jurisdictional challenge to the High Court lawsuit over a dam breach in eastern Brazil in 2015, which killed 19 people and caused the country's worst ever...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS