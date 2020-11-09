EEOC Advances Religious Bias Advice Over Dems' Dissent

Law360 (November 9, 2020, 7:13 PM EST) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission voted on party lines Monday to open up its proposed religious discrimination guidance for public input, with the agency's two Democratic commissioners balking at what they called a rushed review process and flagging serious concerns with several tenets of the lengthy draft. The more than 100-page proposal, which is now headed for the Office of Management and Budget before it will be published, will refresh the agency's guidance on how anti-discrimination laws guard against religious bias and also set out the legal protections afforded to religious employers. The agency said in a statement after Monday's vote...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS