High Court Won't Take Mass. $1.8M Tax Fight On Trust Assets

Law360 (November 9, 2020, 6:04 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a case concerning $1.8 million in tax on the unreported intangible assets of a trust, leaving a decision by Massachusetts' highest court standing. The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday passed on a case in which an estate tried to argue that it didn't have nexus with Massachusetts. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally) The nation's highest court passed on the case, in which an estate had argued that under the due process clause of the 14th Amendment, Massachusetts had no right to impose an additional $1.8 million in tax on the assets of the trust, which...

