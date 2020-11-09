Goldman Sachs Wants Ex-Atty's Retaliation Suit Arbitrated

Law360 (November 9, 2020, 5:00 PM EST) -- The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has asked a New York federal judge to pause a suit by a former in-house attorney and make her arbitrate claims that she faced retaliation for complaining about the handling of alleged misconduct by the bank's global head of litigation. In a motion to compel arbitration and stay the case on Friday, Goldman Sachs said Marla Crawford cannot bring her claims in court because she signed an arbitration agreement, and as a lawyer would have understood the consequences of doing so. "Plaintiff, an attorney with decades of experience, knew what she was doing when she entered...

