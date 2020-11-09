Health Care Admin. Workers Get Cert. In OT Collective Action

Law360 (November 9, 2020, 3:12 PM EST) -- A New Mexico federal judge has given conditional certification to a collective action brought by care coordinators who allege the health plan that employs them denied overtime by misclassifying them as exempt from federal overtime laws. U.S. District Judge Kenneth Gonzales said in an opinion filed Friday that even though the workers for Presbyterian Health Plan Inc. had slightly different job titles, they showed they did roughly the same work and were all harmed by the same company policy to misclassify them as exempt in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act. "The court concludes that plaintiffs satisfied their 'lenient burden'...

