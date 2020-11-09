Supermarket Assistant Managers Get Cert. In Colo. OT Suit

Law360 (November 9, 2020, 9:17 PM EST) -- Assistant managers of a national grocery chain secured preliminary certification of their wage and hour collective action in a Colorado federal court after a judge found there was enough testimony about the nature of their work that they could bring a lawsuit on behalf of others. U.S. Magistrate Judge Scott T. Varholak's Friday order gave conditional certification to a group of assistant managers alleging Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets violated federal law by classifying them as exempt from overtime. Judge Varholak said the testimony from six other assistant managers undergirds Michael Levine's allegations that he and others were required to work unpaid overtime....

