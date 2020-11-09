High Court Agrees To Weigh Social Security Judge Challenges

Law360 (November 9, 2020, 1:43 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court agreed Monday to consider when Americans can challenge the judge assigned to assess their application for Social Security disability benefits, accepting petitions to review cases out of the Eighth and Tenth circuits. The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to consider whether disability applicants can challenge the judge assigned to assess their application for Social Security benefits. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) The petitions ask the justices to decide whether disability applicants can challenge Social Security administrative law judge appointments in district court if they haven't first raised the challenge during proceedings before the Social Security Administration....

