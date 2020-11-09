Folgers Says 'Kitchen Counter' Chemist Can't Save Label Suit

Law360 (November 9, 2020, 3:21 PM EST) -- Folgers has asked a Florida federal judge for a second time to dismiss a proposed class action against it, alleging the "expert chemist" used by consumers to prove that coffee canisters are underfilled conducted his experiment on a kitchen counter and misunderstood the product's label. The coffee giant claimed in its motion to dismiss Friday that the plaintiff's own "subjective misconception" while reading Folgers canister labels caused the lawsuit, which was "dead on arrival." Folgers claimed that the only change in a September amended complaint was input from a chemist who analyzed the amount of coffee grounds in Folgers canisters....

