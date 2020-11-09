Goodwin Procter Guides Biopharma Co.'s $50M IPO Plans

Law360 (November 9, 2020, 6:08 PM EST) -- Goodwin Procter LLP-steered biopharmaceutical company Compass Therapeutics set terms for an expected $49.5 million initial public offering on Monday, after a somewhat slower week for IPOs surrounding the U.S. election. Compass Therapeutics Inc. said it plans to offer 9 million shares that it expects will price between $5 and $6 apiece. The offering's underwriters will have the option to purchase up to 1.35 million additional shares to cover over-allotments, the Massachusetts-headquartered company said in U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Compass is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on antibody therapeutics. Its therapies are intended to treat solid tumors as well as...

