Constellation Says It Resolves FTC Probe In $1B Gallo Deal

Law360 (November 9, 2020, 9:08 PM EST) -- Constellation Brands Inc. said Monday that it had reached a tentative agreement with Federal Trade Commission staff over antitrust concerns surrounding a $1.03 billion deal to sell some of its wine and spirits brands to E&J Gallo Winery. The agreement contains a consent order with the FTC's Bureau of Competition that would allow the purchase by Gallo to go through, subject to approval by the full commission, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, Constellation said in a statement. "The proposed consent order marks the final stages in the FTC review process and remains subject to review and approval by the FTC commissioners,...

