Eversheds Sutherland Adds M&A Partner To Chicago Office

Law360 (November 24, 2020, 6:49 PM EST) -- Eversheds Sutherland has announced the hiring of a mergers and acquisitions attorney with an international practice as the sixth partner to join the firm's Chicago office since it planted a flag in the Windy City. Theodore Cominos Jr. joined Eversheds' M&A and Private Capital teams this month after working at Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP for nearly five years. He's the sixth partner overall and the third M&A-specific partner to join Eversheds' Chicago office since it opened in 2019. Cominos told Law360 that he'd became familiar with Eversheds and its global platform while working abroad for 12 years in Europe,...

