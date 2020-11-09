NCAI President Tells Tribal Organization It's Time For 'Truth'

Law360 (November 9, 2020, 9:14 PM EST) -- National Conference of American Indians President Fawn Sharp delivered a fiery speech Monday to the organization's annual convention, saying there has "never been a truth in this country" about the experience of Native Americans and calling for the incoming Biden administration to fulfill the federal government's trust duty to tribes. Sharp, an attorney and president of the Quinault Indian Nation, as well as the NCAI, called for a national "truth and reconciliation" process to come to terms with the federal government's responsibility for its part in the dark history of racial relations in the United States, from a "chapter of genocide"...

