​​​​​​​Guatemala Must Pay Teco $7.5M In Energy Tariffs Dispute

Law360 (November 9, 2020, 7:04 PM EST) -- An international tribunal has ordered Guatemala to pay $7.5 million to the Guatemalan unit of U.S.-based Teco Energy Inc. as reimbursement for costs incurred arbitrating a dispute over electricity tariffs. The International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes in mid-October granted Teco Guatemala Holdings LLC's request for its home country to cover 75% of the expenses the company incurred in the arbitration dating back to December 2013. The ICSID ruling was made public on Friday. Teco did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the order. Representatives for Guatemala could not be immediately reached for comment. At the heart...

