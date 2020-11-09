Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fed. Circ. Revives PTAB Challenge In Guitar Pedal Case 

Law360 (November 9, 2020, 10:22 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Monday gave Donner Technology LLC another chance to challenge a Pro Stage Gear patent on a guitar pedal, finding the Patent Trial and Appeal Board used the wrong standard for determining whether a prior art reference was similar enough to the patent.

A three-judge panel said the board incorrectly held that the earlier patent Donner claimed rendered Pro Stage's patent obvious was not analogous and couldn't be used as prior art. Although the earlier patent related to electrical relays rather than guitar pedals, there's still a possibility the prior art might be "reasonably pertinent" to one or...

