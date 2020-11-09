Hong Kong PE Shop Pays $1.27B For CityPlaza One Tower

Law360 (November 9, 2020, 6:01 PM EST) -- A group featuring real estate private equity firm Gaw Capital Partners has agreed to pay about HK$9.845 billion ($1.27 billion) to buy the CityPlaza One office and retail tower in eastern Hong Kong from developer Swire Properties Ltd., the companies said Monday. Under the terms of the transaction, a consortium that includes Gaw Capital, Schroder Pamfleet and others will acquire CityPlaza One from Swire Pacific and Swire Properties for what amounts to roughly HK$15,609 per square foot, according to a statement. Swire Pacific is a Hong Kong-based private equity firm that holds a majority ownership in Swire Properties. CityPlaza One is a...

