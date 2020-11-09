DOJ Abandons Bain Doc Petition In Favor Of Visa Discovery

Law360 (November 9, 2020, 6:12 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice on Monday summarily dropped its Massachusetts federal court petition demanding documents Bain & Co. allegedly improperly withheld, preferring instead to seek that material as part of the new challenge to Visa's proposed $5.3 billion purchase of fintech company Plaid. Some antitrust professionals had suspected that the direct merger challenge, filed Nov. 5 in California federal court, would render moot the Massachusetts petition to enforce the civil investigative demand against Bain. The DOJ seemed to confirm that speculation Monday as it moved to drop the petition filed just nine days before the merger challenge. "Petitioner recently filed a...

