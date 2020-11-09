Fed. Circ. Upholds Ubisoft Win In Patent Case

Law360 (November 9, 2020, 9:20 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit has upheld a Delaware federal court's finding that video game maker Ubisoft didn't infringe a Texas company's patent that covers a system meant to control a virtual reality environment. In a one-line decision Monday, a three-judge panel affirmed a Delaware federal court's decision handing summary judgment to Ubisoft in Princeton Digital Image Corp.'s infringement case. The panel did not give its reasoning behind the decision. Princeton Digital sued Ubisoft in 2013, alleging that the "Just Dance" series of games infringed its patent on a system of controlling virtual environments in response to audio signals. Ubisoft and other...

