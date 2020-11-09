Muscogee (Creek) Nation Passes Post-McGirt Marijuana Law

Law360 (November 9, 2020, 9:45 PM EST) -- The Muscogee (Creek) Nation has enacted a law to allow Oklahoma-licensed medical marijuana businesses to operate on its reservation, a step in the tribe's effort to resolve jurisdictional questions in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark McGirt ruling this summer. The federally recognized tribe announced Thursday that it has amended its criminal law to allow specific exemptions for the possession and use of medical marijuana on the reservation to those licensed by the Oklahoma State Department of Health. The Mvskoke Reservation Preservation Commission, created in July by Muscogee (Creek) Nation Principal Chief David W. Hill, recommended the law "to...

