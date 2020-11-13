Dorsey's Salt Lake City Office Snags Public Lands Litigator

Law360 (November 13, 2020, 8:54 PM EST) -- Dorsey & Whitney LLP said it has hired a litigator with more than a decade of experience in the Utah attorney general's office and the U.S. Department of Justice to serve as a senior attorney in the international firm's regulatory affairs group in Salt Lake City. Seasoned public lands litigator Alison Garner served as lead counsel defending Utah in federal litigation involving land, water and Native American issues, Dorsey said Nov. 9 in a statement. During her years of public service, Garner has advised state agencies, boards and commissions on contracts, procurement and other general counsel work, according to Dorsey....

