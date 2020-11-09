Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Monster Can't Escape Suit Over Dead Rodent In Drink

Law360 (November 9, 2020, 5:56 PM EST) -- Monster Beverage Corp. must face a man's suit alleging he found a dead rodent in a can of its energy drink, an Ohio federal judge has ruled, refusing to dismiss negligence claims that he brought under the Ohio Pure Food and Drug Law.

U.S. District Judge Sarah D. Morrison rejected Monster's argument that Safwat Qashqeesh's negligence per se claim was invalidated by the Ohio Product Liability Act. Although the OPLA eliminated all common law product liability causes of action, an alleged violation of the state's Pure Food and Drug Law isn't one of those causes of action, the judge said....

