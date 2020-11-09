Pa. Judge Forces Cleanup In Decades-Old Wetlands Case

Law360 (November 9, 2020, 8:05 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge said Monday that resolution of a long-running Clean Water Act lawsuit shouldn't be delayed further, agreeing to implement a prior contempt order that allows the government onto private property to do remediation work that the owner has refused to do. U.S. Judge Anita B. Brody said that despite an order handed down in 1990 forcing John and Gizella Pozsgai to remediate protected wetlands they had filled on their 14-acre Bucks County property, an activity a court found was in violation of the CWA, the problem had not been fixed. It was time to force action, according to...

