High Court Weighs Pitfalls Of Multipart Deportation Notices

Law360 (November 9, 2020, 6:39 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court wrestled Monday with the potential benefits and pitfalls of requiring the government to include all required information in a single document when initiating deportation proceedings, revisiting the requirements for these notices for the second time in three years. At oral arguments, even the liberal justices appeared to struggle at times to understand why the U.S. Department of Homeland Security should be barred from sending necessary information, including the time and place of an immigrant's court hearing, across multiple notices, rather than including it all in one document. "I'm not quite sure I understand the point," said Justice...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS