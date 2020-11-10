Feds To Take True Health Ch. 11 Plan Appeal To 3rd Circ.

Law360 (November 10, 2020, 4:08 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says it is going to the Third Circuit with its argument that medical testing firm True Health Group LLC's Chapter 11 plan should have set aside $5.2 million for disputed Medicare payments. HHS and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services filed a notice of appeal Monday of U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews' Sept. 9 decision to uphold the bankruptcy court's confirmation of THG's Chapter 11 plan from last year. THG hit Chapter 11 in late July 2019, after more than two years of reduced reimbursement payments from CMS due to a...

