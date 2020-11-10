Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Feds To Take True Health Ch. 11 Plan Appeal To 3rd Circ.

Law360 (November 10, 2020, 4:08 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says it is going to the Third Circuit with its argument that medical testing firm True Health Group LLC's Chapter 11 plan should have set aside $5.2 million for disputed Medicare payments.

HHS and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services filed a notice of appeal Monday of U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews' Sept. 9 decision to uphold the bankruptcy court's confirmation of THG's Chapter 11 plan from last year.

THG hit Chapter 11 in late July 2019, after more than two years of reduced reimbursement payments from CMS due to a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!