Vineyard Must Supply Docs On Pot Farm's Impact, Judge Says

Law360 (November 9, 2020, 10:30 PM EST) -- An Oregon federal judge has ordered a vineyard suing to stop its neighbor's plans for a commercial marijuana grow operation to turn over documents about the pot farm's impact on the vineyard's efforts to sell grapes and rent its property. U.S. District Judge Anna J. Brown said in Friday's order that McMinnville-based vineyard owner Momtazi Family LLC has until Nov. 20 to file an amended response to Mary, Richard and Steven Wagner's request for various documents. Those requested documents include evidence that a marijuana operation exists on the Wagners' property; that one of Momtazi's customers canceled six tons of an order for wine grapes because of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS