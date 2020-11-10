Kostelanetz & Fink Brings On Tax Controversy Partner

Law360 (November 10, 2020, 7:02 PM EST) -- Kostelanetz & Fink LLP said it has brought on a McCarter & English LLP attorney experienced in advising clients on federal and state tax controversies to the firm's New York office. Larry Sannicandro is joining Kostelanetz as a partner, the firm said Thursday. He has represented clients in audits, administrative appeals, collection matters, summons proceedings, criminal tax investigations and prosecutions and litigation in the U.S. Tax Court, federal district and appellate courts and state tax tribunals, according to the firm. "I want to become part of a team and continue to do great work, that really is the most important thing ...

