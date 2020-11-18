LIA Puts Up £1.23M Security In Credit Suisse Bribery Case

Law360, London (November 18, 2020, 5:03 PM GMT) -- The Libyan Investment Authority has agreed to deposit £1.23 million ($1.6 million) with a London court as security for legal costs should it lose its bribery lawsuit accusing Credit Suisse of paying a businessman to close a $200 million investment. In a Nov. 6 order only recently made available, High Court Judge Sara Cockerill said that the sovereign wealth fund had agreed to make the deposit for an initial tranche of the bank's costs, despite its stance that Credit Suisse isn't entitled to security. The LIA is suing Credit Suisse International and four others over claims the bank paid $12 million...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS