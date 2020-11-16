Deloitte, McDermott Sued Over £39M Tax Bill

Law360, London (November 16, 2020, 5:28 PM GMT) -- An investor has sued Deloitte and McDermott Will & Emery UK LLP for allegedly giving bad advice that left him with a £39 million ($51 million) bill from the U.K.'s tax authority over an investment in a scheme to start economic growth in deprived areas. Christopher Rokos claims that the Big Four firm and McDermott failed to properly advise him of the risks of a tax relief deal that was supposed to be delivered by investing in data centers built in the north east of England. Rokos was introduced to the tax-advantaged investment scheme being promoted by Chancery (UK) LLP by...

