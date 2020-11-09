US Blacklists Scores Of Syrian Officials In Sanctions Dragnet

Law360 (November 9, 2020, 10:29 PM EST) -- The Trump administration said Monday that Syrian military officials, members of the Syrian parliament and Syrian and Lebanese individuals in the petroleum business are among the latest individuals and entities being sanctioned for aiding the Assad-led Syrian government. The U.S. Department of the Treasury sanctioned Gen. Ghassan Jaoudat Ismail, the head of Syrian Air Force Intelligence, and Nabil Toumeh Bin Mohammed, a member of the Arab Socialist Ba'ath Party in the Syrian People's Assembly and founder of the holding company Toumeh International Group, along with 10 other allies of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, according to an announcement. "The Treasury Department is...

