Fintech Group Of The Year: O'Melveny

Law360 (December 14, 2020, 3:13 PM EST) -- O'Melveny & Myers LLP's fintech practice secured a dismissal in the first cryptocurrency antitrust case, got a favorable settlement for LendingClub with the Massachusetts Attorney General's Office and is shaping the digital asset ecosystem by counseling the Crypto Rating Council, earning the firm a place among Law360's 2020 Fintech Groups of the Year. With 82 attorneys working in some capacity in the fintech practice in 14 offices in the U.S., Asia and Europe, the group is a major firm priority and part of O'Melveny's overall strategic plan, having been bolstered by significant investments in recent years, according to the firm....

