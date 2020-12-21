Hospitality Group Of The Year: Greenberg Traurig

Law360 (December 21, 2020, 3:33 PM EST) -- Greenberg Traurig LLP guided Blackstone through nearly $9 billion worth of Las Vegas hotel deals and stepped in to advise clients firmwide as the coronavirus pandemic rocked the hotel industry, earning the firm a spot among Law360's 2020 Hospitality Groups of the Year. The team, a subset of the firm's global real estate practice, is made up of 44 attorneys based in 25 cities throughout the U.S., Europe, the U.K., Asia and Latin America. It is co-helmed by shareholders Nelson Migdal in Washington, D.C., Michael Sullivan in Orlando and Richard Davis in Los Angeles. The practice adheres to a multidisciplinary approach...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS