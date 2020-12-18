Real Estate Group Of The Year: Kirkland

Law360 (December 18, 2020, 4:54 PM EST) -- Kirkland & Ellis LLP helped a host of retail giants handle the COVID-19 pandemic, including Macy's in a $4 billion financing and JCPenney in its restructuring, and advised on deals to build arenas, earning the firm a spot as one of Law360's Real Estate Practice Groups of the Year. Kirkland's real estate group consists of 75 to 80 attorneys located in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and Dallas who work on a variety of matters including acquisitions, restructurings, joint ventures and fund formations. The firm also has a team of 10 attorneys in London who focus on corporate real estate transactions....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS