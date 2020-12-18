Structured Finance Group Of The Year: King & Spalding

Law360 (December 18, 2020, 3:50 PM EST) -- King & Spalding LLP's specialty finance and securitization team helped guide a $750 million senior secured high-yield note issuance by the restaurant company Inspire Brands — one of the first capital markets issuances in the restaurant industry during the COVID-19 pandemic — earning the firm a spot among Law360's 2020 Structured Finance Practice Groups of the Year. The firm's securitization team consists of 15 to 20 attorneys, including six partners, and focuses on specialty, high-value and complex deals. The team, which is primarily based in New York but also has attorneys in Atlanta, makes up a small portion of the more...

