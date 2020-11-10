Timeshare Exit Co. Must Face Diamond Resorts' False Ad Suit

Law360 (November 10, 2020, 10:54 PM EST) -- A Tennessee federal judge has rejected a timeshare exit company's partial bid to toss Diamond Resorts' false advertising suit accusing it of misleadingly inducing the timeshare giant's clients to breach their contracts, ruling that Diamond has a right to sue under the state's Consumer Protection Act. U.S. District Judge Clifton L. Corker on Monday denied Wesley Financial Group LLC and founder and CEO Charles William "Chuck" McDowell III's July 31 motion to dismiss the second count of Diamond Resorts U.S. Collection Development LLC's suit, which alleges violations of the Tennessee Consumer Protection Act including false advertising and unfair and deceptive acts...

