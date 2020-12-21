Real Estate Group Of The Year: Kramer Levin

Law360 (December 21, 2020, 4:49 PM EST) -- Real estate was among the industries immediately displaced by the coronavirus pandemic, which forced deal makers at Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP to act quickly to work out their client's share in creating the largest casino and entertainment company in the U.S. and earned the practice a spot among Law360's Real Estate Groups of the Year. Jay Neveloff, chair of the real estate practice at Kramer Levin, told Law360 that he finds the smooth rhythms of deal-making comforting in stressful times. He recollected a scene from earlier in his career when he was working on a project in Chicago with Sam...

