Real Estate Group Of The Year: Paul Hastings

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 3:47 PM EST) -- Paul Hastings LLP's real estate practice guided Morgan Stanley's landmark $3 billion financing of the Bellagio Resort and advised on Colony Capital's $3.4 billion data center asset deal, earning it a spot among Law360's Real Estate Practice Groups of the Year. The global practice's 135 attorneys are spread amongst the firm's U.S. offices in New York, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Orange County, California, as well as its outposts in Shanghai, Hong Kong, London, Paris and Frankfurt, Germany. Practice chair and partner Eric Landau said he believes the group is unique among its competitors because it works...

