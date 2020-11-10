Navajo Citizens, Drilling Cos. Back BLM's Fracking Permits

Law360 (November 10, 2020, 5:52 PM EST) -- A slew of oil and gas groups, as well as Navajo Nation citizens, have asked a New Mexico federal judge not to grant environmental groups' request to stop companies from fracking near archaeological and cultural sites in northwest New Mexico. DJR Energy Holdings, Simcoe, American Petroleum Institute, Enduring Resources IV and eight Navajo Nation citizens filed briefs on Monday supporting the Bureau of Land Management's decision to issue oil and gas drilling permits and blasting the environmental groups that initiated the suit for trying to shut down the wells. Environmental groups say the bureau should not have approved the wells due to...

