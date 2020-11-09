Wachtell, Goodwin Assist On Adobe's $1.5B Workfront Buy

Law360 (November 9, 2020, 9:39 PM EST) -- Adobe, advised by Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz, has agreed to pay $1.5 billion for private equity-backed software developer Workfront, represented by Goodwin Procter, the companies said Monday, in a deal that adds to Adobe's portfolio a business management software provider serving roughly one million users. The transaction sees California-based Adobe buying Utah-headquartered Workfront Inc. and combining it with its own business management software called Adobe Experience Cloud, which uses artificial intelligence to provide marketing, analytics, advertising and commerce services, according to a statement. Workfront automates projects and processes, manages content and provides a platform for company-wide collaboration in one single...

