4th Circ. Suspends Mountain Valley Pipeline Construction

Law360 (November 10, 2020, 5:02 PM EST) -- The Fourth Circuit said the Mountain Valley Pipeline can't immediately take advantage of a Clean Water Act permit issued by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers while the court considers a challenge by environmental groups that argue the government acted unlawfully. The Fourth Circuit in a short order Monday granted a stay request by the Center for Biological Diversity and other groups to halt stream and other water crossings the nationwide permit allowed while the case moves forward, according to Jared M. Margolis, an attorney with the Center for Biological Diversity. The move comes less than a month after the Federal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS