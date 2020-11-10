F1 Team Administrator Accused Of Cherry-Picking Winner

Law360, London (November 10, 2020, 4:09 PM GMT) -- An administrator overseeing the sale of a professional motor-racing team allegedly ignored the highest bid and stacked the bidding process in favor of a consortium preferred by Mercedes, the team's largest creditor, lawyers for a rival bidder told a judge on Tuesday. A lawyer has accused administrators at the High Court of having a hidden agenda by passing over his client's top bid for the Force India Formula One Team. (Getty) In the first day of a weekslong trial at the High Court in London, Tim Lord QC — counsel for PJSC Uralkali, a Russian company — accused administrators of nursing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS