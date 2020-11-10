Travel Co. Liable For Rape By Hotel Worker, ECJ Advisor Says

Law360, London (November 10, 2020, 5:22 PM GMT) -- A travel agency should not be able to escape liability for the rape of a client by a hotel employee, a legal advisor to the European Union's top court said Tuesday. Advocate General Maciej Szpunar concluded in a nonbinding opinion to the European Court of Justice that the travel package organizer is legally responsible for the conduct of the employee of a service supplier — in this case the hotel. The victim, a client of Kuoni Travel who has not been identified, was raped in 2010 in a Sri Lanka hotel by a uniformed staff member who offered to show her...

