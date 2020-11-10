Google Tries To Sink Antitrust Suit Over Online Display Ads

Law360 (November 10, 2020, 3:02 PM EST) -- Google has asked a California federal court to toss antitrust claims by a putative class that contends the search engine giant and its parent company have established a monopoly in online display advertising, arguing they have failed to allege an actual market. Hanson Law Firm PC, photographers Vitor Lindo and Michael Devaney, and the other named plaintiffs in the putative class action fail to demonstrate Google LLC and parent company Alphabet Inc. have violated the Sherman Act, as the plaintiffs' definition of a market for online display advertising on the "open web" is not legally sustainable, according to the motion to...

