Del. Judge OKs Fast Pace For Gym Chain YouFit's Ch. 11

Law360 (November 10, 2020, 4:06 PM EST) -- Bankrupt gym chain YouFit Health Clubs LLC convinced a judge in Delaware to go along with a fast-paced Chapter 11 workout on Tuesday, setting a tentative Dec. 29 target for closing on its planned multisite business sale and granting access to $3.5 million of a larger loan from a creditor. "I have accepted the debtor's premise that 'This needs to be done before the end of the year' is a valid business reason," U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mary F. Walrath said during a teleconference hearings on case-opening motions for the company and its 119 affiliates. YouFit sought bankruptcy protection on Monday, reporting...

