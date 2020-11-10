Fiat Chrysler Can't Dodge Pro Se Worker's Union Dues Suit

Law360 (November 10, 2020, 1:46 PM EST) -- An Indiana federal judge has declined to dismiss a Fiat Chrysler employee's lawsuit alleging the company improperly deducted union dues from his paycheck, but said the worker, who is proceeding without an attorney, must make additional arguments to show why the court has jurisdiction over his lawsuit. In a Monday decision, U.S. District Judge Theresa Springmann denied Fiat Chrysler's bid to dismiss Vassil Markov Marinov's lawsuit on the grounds that the claims were already litigated in state court. Judge Springmann said Marinov is not barred from bringing the same claims in federal court because his state court suit was dismissed for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS