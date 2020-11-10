Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fiat Chrysler Can't Dodge Pro Se Worker's Union Dues Suit

Law360 (November 10, 2020, 1:46 PM EST) -- An Indiana federal judge has declined to dismiss a Fiat Chrysler employee's lawsuit alleging the company improperly deducted union dues from his paycheck, but said the worker, who is proceeding without an attorney, must make additional arguments to show why the court has jurisdiction over his lawsuit.

In a Monday decision, U.S. District Judge Theresa Springmann denied Fiat Chrysler's bid to dismiss Vassil Markov Marinov's lawsuit on the grounds that the claims were already litigated in state court. Judge Springmann said Marinov is not barred from bringing the same claims in federal court because his state court suit was dismissed for...

