Court Says Commission-Based Wedbush Advisers Can Get OT

Law360 (November 10, 2020, 4:17 PM EST) -- Financial advisers at Wedbush Securities Inc. who are paid solely on commission do not meet the California requirements for exemption from overtime pay, a state appeals court has said, reversing the decision of a lower court in a class action by current and former employees. In what California's Fourth Appellate District said Monday was the state court system's first time addressing the issue, the court found that exclusively commission-based pay does not count as a salary, which is required for exemption from overtime under California law. "No California court has addressed whether a compensation plan based solely on commissions, with a...

