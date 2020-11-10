7th Circ. Raises Jurisdiction Issues In Hospital Antitrust Row

Law360 (November 10, 2020, 10:23 PM EST) -- A Seventh Circuit panel ordered additional briefing Tuesday as it considers reviving claims against a hospital chain accused of negotiating insurance contracts that cut competitors out of insurance networks, saying there could be a jurisdictional problem if all parties did not consent to a decision by a magistrate judge. U.S. Circuit Judge Frank Easterbrook pressed counsel for the hospital chain Southern Illinois Healthcare and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois to address why BCBS was a party on appeal if it supposedly wasn't a party when an Illinois federal magistrate judge determined Southern Illinois Healthcare did not violate antitrust laws in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS